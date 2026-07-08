China steps up emergency communications preparations as floods and disasters intensify

(ECNS) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has ordered telecom operators and local authorities to strengthen emergency communications support as floods and other natural disasters hit multiple parts of the country.

The ministry held a nationwide video conference on emergency communications preparedness, calling for stronger coordination, improved network resilience and faster disaster response.

It said recent natural disasters prompted local communications regulators to activate emergency plans and dispatch repair teams to affected areas.

Telecom operators have been instructed to assess damage to communications infrastructure and monitor network operations to ensure connectivity for rescue and relief efforts.

The ministry also called for greater staffing, equipment readiness and cybersecurity measures, while improving service continuity during road closures, power outages and network disruptions caused by extreme conditions.

Authorities said maintaining communications networks is critical to supporting emergency response operations and disaster relief efforts.

(By Zhang Jiahao)