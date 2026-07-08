Super Typhoon Bavi approaches waters east of Taiwan

(ECNS) -- Super Typhoon Bavi, the ninth typhoon of the year, was centered about 1,650 kilometers east-southeast of Keelung, Taiwan, at 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to Chinese meteorological authorities.

The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 60 meters per second, equivalent to Level 17 on China's wind scale, with a minimum central pressure of 920 hectopascals.

Its Level 7, Level 10 and Level 12 wind fields extended 350-500 kilometers, 280-300 kilometers and 100-150 kilometers from the center, respectively.

Bavi is expected to move westward at a speed of 20 to 25 kph, before gradually turning northwestward tonight with its intensity largely unchanged, and will steadily approach the waters east of Taiwan.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)