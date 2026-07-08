Flood relief efforts in Guangxi mobilize 8,342 rescue personnel

(ECNS) -- A total of 8,342 rescue personnel have been deployed to flood-hit Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to local authorities.

The 8,342 personnel from the military, armed police, fire and rescue services, militia, police, medical, power, and telecommunications departments have been mobilized, along with more than 1,700 vehicles and 5,700 boats.

Flood-hit town in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo provided to China News Service)

More than 300 volunteers from 40 civilian rescue teams have also joined efforts to carry out search and rescue, reservoir safety operations, and flood drainage.

(By Kira)