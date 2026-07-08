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China calls for inclusive AI development, rejects pressure to choose sides

2026-07-08 12:54:12Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China has called for more inclusive global artificial intelligence governance and said countries should be free to choose their own AI technologies without being pressured to align with competing blocs.

Speaking at the first meeting of the United Nations Global Dialogue on AI Governance on Monday, China's ambassador to the UN office in Geneva, Jia Guide, said AI was reshaping economic development and global governance.

Jia noted that countries should work through the United Nations to promote an open, fair, secure and sustainable digital future while expanding AI capacity-building efforts.

"Digital sovereignty means countries have the right to independently choose AI products and should not be coerced into taking sides," Jia said.

He also said China had promoted international cooperation through its Global AI Governance Initiative and would host the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference and a high-level meeting on global AI governance.

The remarks came as governments worldwide debate rules for regulating rapidly advancing AI technologies.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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