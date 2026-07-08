Another 5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Gao County in Sichuan

(ECNS) -- A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Gao County in Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, again at 10:08 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The quake struck at a depth of 6 kilometers, with its epicenter located at 28.54 degrees north latitude and 104.67 degrees east longitude.

Reports said buildings shook noticeably, and multiple aftershocks were felt.

Authorities said communications, power supply, and transportation networks remain operational, and public order across the city is stable.

Earlier this day, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Gao County at 6:12 a.m.

(By Kira)