21 killed in northwest China landslide

(ECNS) -- A landslide in northwest China's Gansu Province has left 21 people dead, seven injured, local authorities said Wednesday.

The landslide struck Dangchang County, Longnan City, at around 6:56 a.m. on Tuesday, trapping 33 people who were passing through Baxiangou.

Rescue operations concluded at around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

A preliminary assessment showed the landslide covered about 5,400 square meters, with an estimated volume of 10,000 cubic meters. No residential areas were affected.

(By Kira)