Yunnan ships first batch of wild matsutake abroad this year

(ECNS) -- Kunming Customs announced that 14 kilograms of fresh matsutake from Shangri-La, Diqing, completed customs clearance on July 4 and flew overseas, marking Yunnan's first exported batch of wild edible fungi in 2026.

Known as the "kingdom of wild fungi", Yunnan boasts over 900 edible wild mushroom varieties thanks to unique climate and geography.

Wang Jiyuan, a logistics firm manager, said the whole delivery cycle from mountain picking to air shipment took less than 24 hours. Ample rainfall and mild temperatures promise robust output, and export volumes are expected to rise this season, though exports normally peak from mid-July to September.

Fresh wild fungi are high-value yet perishable, demanding ultra-fast clearance. Changshui Airport Customs rolled out pre-declaration and appointment clearance plus a dedicated green lane for perishable farm products, offering priority document review, inspection and release.

Customs official Li Jingchao noted clearance takes under 30 minutes, preserving the fungi's freshness for global consumers. The transport initiative bolsters exports of Yunnan's signature highland agricultural products.