Rare cotton pygmy geese flock to breed in Zhejiang, drawing birdwatchers

(ECNS) -- A lotus pond in Wan'an Village, Huzhou City, in east China's Zhejiang Province, has become a magnet for bird photographers, as rare cotton pygmy geese, known as the "world's smallest duck," breed there. Several broods have already hatched, drawing enthusiasts from across the country.

Bird photographers wait by the lotus pond in Huzhou, Zhejiang Province on July 8. (Photo: Wu Mingxian)

The cotton pygmy goose is a small perching duck in the family Anatidae, measuring only about 30 centimeters long and weighing less than 200 grams as an adult. Its soft, fluffy look, like a ball of cotton, is what gives the bird its name.

A second-class nationally protected species in China, it needs clean water and dense vegetation, feeding on the tender shoots, roots and seeds of aquatic plants as well as insects, mollusks and small crustaceans. Huzhou's healthy wetland ecosystem offers both plentiful food and a safe place to breed.

A female cotton pygmy goose swims with chicks in Huzhou, Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Courtesy of the interviewee)

"This year has been a pleasant surprise. The first brood hatched eight chicks, and today we have eight more. That means 16 chicks in just one month," said Cheng Guolong, a bird photographer from Hangzhou. "Adult cotton pygmy geese are already rare, and it's even more unusual to see so many chicks at once."

Young cotton pygmy geese swim among lotus leaves in Huzhou, Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Courtesy of the interviewee)

Local photographers see the multiple broods as strong evidence of improving ecological protection and a growing population of the species.

(By Tang Yuxian)