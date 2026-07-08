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Multiple quakes jolt Sichuan's Yibin, strongest at magnitude 5.0

2026-07-08 11:45:38Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
(Photo/China Earthquake Networks Center)
(Photo/China Earthquake Networks Center)

(ECNS) -- A magnitude-5.0 earthquake hit Gao County of Yibin City in southwest China's Sichuan Province at 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by at least four aftershocks within 10 minutes, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The initial quake struck at a depth of eight kilometers, with its epicenter located at 28.52 degrees north latitude and 104.68 degrees east longitude, said the CENC.

The four aftershocks were recorded at magnitudes 3.1, 3.0, 3.4 and 4.0 at 6:14 a.m., 6:17 a.m., 6:19 a.m. and 6:22 a.m., respectively, according to the CENC.

No casualties have been reported yet.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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