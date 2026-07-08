2026 Ministry of Transport rescue drill held in Yantai

(ECNS) -- The 2026 comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill of the Ministry of Transport's rescue and salvage system was held in Yantai, Shandong Province on Tuesday.

The drill aimed to test the system's ability to respond to multiple simultaneous emergencies through full-scenario simulated rescue operations, including collisions between merchant and fishing vessels, man-overboard incidents and ship fires.

The scene of the comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill in Yantai, Shandong Province, on July 7. (Photo: Beihai Rescue Bureau, Ministry of Transport)

Seven specialized rescue vessels and an emergency response team participated in the drill.

The exercise included nine scenarios, including search and rescue in high sea states, evacuation of distressed personnel, ship firefighting, emergency towing, and the use of intelligent maritime search and rescue equipment, such as remote-controlled life buoys.

(By Tang Yuxian)