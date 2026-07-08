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China, Tanzania, Zambia honor Chinese experts who helped build TAZARA Railway

2026-07-08 11:41:04Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS)— Representatives from China, Tanzania and Zambia gathered in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Tuesday to pay tribute to the Chinese experts who helped build the Tanzania-Zambia Railway, commonly known as TAZARA, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The memorial ceremony, hosted by the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority, was one of a series of events marking the 50th anniversary of the railway's commercial operation.

A look at Dar es Salaam Station, at the outskirts of the economic capital of Tanzania, on Dec 1, 2016. (File photo: China Daily)
A look at Dar es Salaam Station, at the outskirts of the economic capital of Tanzania, on Dec 1, 2016. (File photo: China Daily)

About 100 representatives from the three countries made their way to the cemetery in the rain and laid wreaths in memory of the 70 Chinese engineers, technicians and construction workers buried there. 

Stretching 1,860.5 kilometers, TAZARA is one of China's largest aid projects in Africa and a landmark of China-Africa friendship and cooperation. During its construction, 51 Chinese experts and technicians died, and another 19 lost their lives in other Chinese aid projects in Tanzania.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)

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