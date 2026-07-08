Wednesday Jul 8, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China allocates $7 million for Hubei recovery after severe storms

2026-07-08 11:22:31Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China's top economic planner has allocated 50 million yuan ($7 million) in emergency recovery funds to Hubei Province following severe storms, heavy rainfall, and tornadoes that caused casualties and property damage.

The National Development and Reform Commission said the funding would support post-disaster reconstruction efforts after the National Commission for Disaster Reduction activated a Level-IV national disaster relief response on Tuesday.

Since Monday, multiple areas in Hubei have been hit by heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, with some cities reporting tornadoes.

The funds will be used primarily to repair damaged roads and public service facilities, including schools, and help restore normal production and daily life in affected areas, the commission said.

Chinese authorities have stepped up disaster response efforts as parts of the country face extreme weather.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]