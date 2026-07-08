China allocates $7 million for Hubei recovery after severe storms

(ECNS) - China's top economic planner has allocated 50 million yuan ($7 million) in emergency recovery funds to Hubei Province following severe storms, heavy rainfall, and tornadoes that caused casualties and property damage.

The National Development and Reform Commission said the funding would support post-disaster reconstruction efforts after the National Commission for Disaster Reduction activated a Level-IV national disaster relief response on Tuesday.

Since Monday, multiple areas in Hubei have been hit by heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, with some cities reporting tornadoes.

The funds will be used primarily to repair damaged roads and public service facilities, including schools, and help restore normal production and daily life in affected areas, the commission said.

Chinese authorities have stepped up disaster response efforts as parts of the country face extreme weather.

(By Zhang Jiahao)