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China establishes 396,000 elderly care facilities by end of 2025

2026-07-08 11:20:28Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China had established 396,000 elderly care institutions and facilities nationwide by the end of 2025, with nursing beds making up 67.5% of the total in such institutions, a civil affairs official said on Wednesday at a press conference.

Sun Wencan, a senior official of the Ministry of Civil Affairs, noted that public elderly care institutions have covered all counties nationwide.

About 30% of county-level elderly care institutions now function as comprehensive elderly care service platforms, while more than 60% of townships have built regional elderly care service centers, the official said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)
(By Zhang Dongfang)

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