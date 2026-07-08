Zhejiang halts coastal projects and ferry routes as Super Typhoon Bavi nears

(ECNS) -- Super Typhoon Bavi, the ninth typhoon of the year, is expected to hit China's southeastern coast around July 10. As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, all 201 coastal water projects in Zhejiang Province had been halted and all 546 construction vessels in the province moved to safe anchorages to ride out the storm, the Zhejiang Maritime Safety Administration said.

Maritime law enforcement officers conduct an on-site patrol of key waters under their jurisdiction. (Photo: Zhejiang Maritime Safety Administration)

The latest forecasts suggest Bavi is likely to come ashore near the border between Zhejiang and Fujian provinces.

To reduce the risks and shore up maritime safety, Zhejiang's maritime authorities activated a Level IV emergency response for typhoon prevention at 10 a.m. Monday and have since rolled out a full set of flood- and typhoon-preparedness measures.

These include guiding construction vessels and non-powered vessels to map out their evacuation routes ahead of time and move in an orderly way to safe anchorages and sheltered waters.

For key offshore projects such as the Tongsu-Jiayong Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Bridge, authorities have pressed contractors to take protective steps, including evacuating personnel and reinforcing equipment.

For passenger transport, 53 ferry routes and 117 passenger vessels in Zhejiang had been suspended because of strong winds as of 6 p.m. Tuesday. Schedules will be adjusted further as the typhoon develops and sea conditions change.

(By Tang Yuxian)