Singapore rolls out major funding for digital and robotic transport innovation

(ECNS) -- Singapore is set to invest SGD 800 million over the next five years to upgrade its land, sea and air transport infrastructure.

Focusing on research and innovation in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and robotics, the investment aims to strengthen Singapore's standing as a leading global transportation and logistics hub.

Roughly two-thirds of the total budget, equivalent to S$530 million, will be allocated to advancing two core technologies — autonomous systems and digital twins — for better cross-modal transport connectivity.

A digital twin acts as a virtual replica of physical infrastructure and operational systems. Drawing on real-time data, it replicates the actual state and running performance of physical assets, facilitating remote digital monitoring, data analysis and simulation testing.

The remaining third of the funds – more than $260 million – will support research in the land, aviation and maritime sectors.

The parliamentary motion centered on preserving Singapore's hub competitiveness while enabling smooth workforce transformation for transport industry employees.

If fully implemented within a decade, these upgrades will revitalize Singapore's global logistics advantages. The transport sector serves as a key economic pillar, contributing 10% of the country's GDP and employing 7% of its total workforce.