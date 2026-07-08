CAS confers certificates on newly elected foreign academicians

(ECNS)-- The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) awarded certificates to its newly elected foreign academicians on Tuesday in Beijing. It also held an international cooperation symposium for its academic divisions.

CAS President Hou Jianguo attended the ceremony and presented the certificates to the newly elected foreign academicians for the year 2025.

CAS President Hou Jianguo (L) presents a certificate to a newly elected foreign academician in Beijing on July 7, 2026. (Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences)

A total of 33 foreign academicians from 17 countries attended the ceremony and the symposium.

Participants exchanged views on how national academies of sciences can better play their roles in international scientific cooperation, science popularization and education, young talent cultivation, research integrity development, and scientific ethics governance.

They also offered suggestions on strengthening the work of academic divisions and deepening external exchanges.

(By Tang Yuxian)