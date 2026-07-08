Hong Kong IPO fundraising surges 92% in first half of 2026

(ECNS) -- Initial public offering (IPO) fundraising in Hong Kong soared in the first half of 2026, reflecting strong momentum in the city's capital markets, according to data released Tuesday by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX).

The exchange said companies raised HK$210.2 billion (about US$26.8 billion) through IPOs during the first six months of the year, up 92% from HK$109.4 billion in the same period of 2025.

HKEX also recorded 87 new listings between January and June, up 98% year-on-year.

(By Kira)