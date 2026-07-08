Heavy rains in Guangxi leave 6 dead, 11 missing

(ECNS) -- Six people have died and 11 remain missing after torrential rains triggered by Typhoon Maysak battered south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said at a press conference on Tuesday night.

A total of 375,000 people in 63 counties and districts across 14 prefecture-level cities have been affected by Typhoon Maysak, and 130,000 have been relocated to emergency shelters.

Rainfall in Nanning, Guigang, Qinzhou and Fangchenggang all exceeded 600 millimeters, with multiple areas recording extreme rainfall that broke historical records. Several small and medium-sized reservoirs have reported overtopping or dam breaches.

Authorities said they are still facing severe challenges in flood control in the coming days. Heavy rain is expected to persist in some areas over the next three days, with downpours possible in certain localities. As soil moisture content reaches saturation and rock stability decreases, the risk of landslides and mudslides remains high.

Currently, 341 reservoirs in Guangxi remain above flood-season water level limits. Prolonged high-water immersion of some reservoirs and river levees has created high risks of piping, landslides and collapse.

(By Tang Yuxian)