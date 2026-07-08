India and Indonesia deepen defense ties with landmark missile deals

(ECNS) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Tuesday, sealing sweeping cooperation agreements spanning defense, energy security, digital technology, space and critical minerals, marking a major upgrade of bilateral strategic ties.

The highlight of the visit lies in breakthrough defense industrial cooperation. BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited, jointly developed by India and Russia, signed a contract with Indonesia's defense ministry to supply supersonic cruise missiles.

Meanwhile, Indian arms maker Bharat Dynamics inked a partnership with Indonesian defense firm Republikorp for air-to-air missile systems. Though undisclosed officially, Reuters reported the BrahMos deal, finalized after prolonged negotiations since March, is valued at $200 million to $350 million, covering phased equipment delivery, infrastructure building, personnel training and technical support.

As one of the world's fastest cruise missiles adaptable for air, land and sea launches, BrahMos has gained global popularity after India's operational deployment last year.

Beyond defense, the two nations signed memorandums to strengthen supply chains for critical minerals, steel and agriculture.