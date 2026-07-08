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5.0-magnitude earthquake hits southwest China's Sichuan, no casualties reported

2026-07-08 09:27:25Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
(Photo/China Earthquake Networks Center)
(Photo/China Earthquake Networks Center)

(ECNS) -- A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Gaoxian County in Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province at 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter was monitored at 28.52 degrees north latitude and 104.68 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 8 km, the center said.

Currently, no casualties have been reported. The county has activated its emergency response, according to local authorities.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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