Hami brings melon festival and cultural showcase to Beijing

(ECNS)— Hami, a city in the north of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, well known for its sweet melons and Silk Road heritage, just brought its flavors, culture and development story to Beijing on Monday, as they opened a weeklong showcase at the Cultural Palace of Nationalities.

Visitors taste Hami melon during the (Photo: China News Service)

The event is jointly hosted by the Cultural Palace of Nationalities, the Hami Municipal Party Committee and the Hami municipal government, and is organized around four sections based on different themes.

Visitors can sample premium Hami melons along with locally grown fruits, vegetables and other regional delicacies in the local specialties area.

Videos about the city play continuously, giving Beijing-based businesses a direct view of the local business environment and industrial advantages.

Visitors can also watch live demonstrations by practitioners of Hami's intangible cultural heritage.

The exhibition runs through July 11.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)