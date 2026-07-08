Chinese doctors perform free cleft surgeries for children in Mozambique

(ECNS) — A Chinese medical team has collaborated with doctors at Maputo Central Hospital in Mozambique to offer free screenings and reconstructive surgery to children with cleft lip, cleft palate and other congenital facial conditions, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A Chinese medical team collaborates with doctors at Maputo Central Hospital in Mozambique to offer free screenings and reconstructive surgery to children with cleft lip, July 6, 2026. (Xinhua Photo)

The team, made up of specialists from the West China Hospital of Stomatology at Sichuan University, took part in the 2026 China (Sichuan)-Mozambique "Smile Journey." The director of Maputo Central Hospital said the program had brought dignity, health and hope to the children and their families.

Zheng Qian, a professor at the West China Hospital of Stomatology, said the Chinese team arrived in Maputo on June 27 and had completed all 21 operations by July 6. Some of the children underwent second-stage corrective surgery that noticeably improved the shape of their lips and noses.

The head of the dental department at Maputo Central Hospital praised the Chinese doctors' professionalism and their close cooperation with local staff, adding that the program also gave Mozambican surgeons a chance to learn advanced techniques. The mother of one young patient said the operation would improve her daughter's speech and breathing and help restore her confidence.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)