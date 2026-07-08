Chinese film Dear You premieres in Paris

(ECNS)— The Chinese film "Dear You" held its French premiere in Paris on Sunday evening, drawing representatives from the Chinese Embassy in France, local government and many overseas Chinese communities.

The event was jointly organized by the Chaozhou Association of France and the film's French distributor, Trinity CineAsia.

The Chinese film "Dear You" is held its French premiere in Paris on July 5, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Told through qiaopi, the letters and remittances that Chinese emigrants once sent home, the film follows an ordinary family while mirroring wider social and historical change.

Wan Lei, a counselor at the Chinese Embassy in France, said that even without a grand narrative or dramatic conflict, the film captured the depth of Chinese family bonds and the perseverance and warmth of overseas Chinese communities.

Representatives of overseas Chinese communities said the film's themes reached well beyond Chaozhou, resonating with families whose histories were shaped by migration and by ties to their ancestral homes.

Xu Kui, president of the Chaozhou Association of France, said it portrayed the Chaozhou community's traditional values and its spirit of hard work, while Liu Xiaohui, head of the European Federation of Wencheng Chinese Associations, said qiaopi carried the love and shared memories of generations of Chinese living abroad.

According to Trinity CineAsia, advance screenings will begin at the Écoles Cinéma Club in Paris on July 8, followed by showings in other parts of France, ahead of the film's official French release in early September.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)