China-Russia Joint Sea-2026 naval drills more combat-oriented​

(ECNS) -- The China-Russia "Joint Sea-2026" naval exercise is underway in Qingdao City, Shandong Province, with Chinese participants noting that the drill subjects are more closely aligned with real combat scenarios.

During the harbor-based phase, the two sides will engage in professional exchanges, discussions and ship visits.

On the opening day, the two navies jointly conducted command post drills and tactical coordination.

The joint command held in-depth discussions on key subjects for the at-sea phase and finalized coordination points.

Chang Hao, a member of the joint command, said the main task during the harbor-based phase is to discuss operational details to ensure smooth execution of subsequent drills. He noted that the two sides are communicating and planning with "very high efficiency" and "reaching consensus very quickly."

"This shows that our joint exercise mechanism is already very mature," Chang said. "Both sides understand and trust each other, and have reached a certain level of tacit understanding."

After transitioning to the at-sea phase, the participating forces will proceed to waters and airspace near Qingdao to conduct drills in joint reconnaissance and early warning, air and missile defense, and other subjects, as well as live-fire training.

(By Tang Yuxian)