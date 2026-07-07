American Chinese youth explore Shanghai's sci-tech innovation

(ECNS) -- The "Bridging Oceans · Sci-Tech Exploration" 2026 American Chinese Youth Shanghai Huangpu Study Tour concluded Monday with a closing ceremony in Shanghai after a 10-day program highlighting the city's science and technology innovation.

Focusing on sci-tech innovation, the program offered participants hands-on experiences in AI, digital culture and creative innovation.

Participants try on piloting drones during the study tour. (Photo: Huangpu District Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese)

learned to pilot drones at the Huangpu District Youth Science and Technology Activity Center, interacted with intelligent robots, and experienced VR cycling and simulated laparoscopic surgery at Luwan Senior High School. They also visited the Dashi World Card Center, where they learned about card grading and design and created their own card designs using AI tools.

"I couldn't speak Chinese very well when I first arrived, but I feel I have improved a lot over the past few days," said Yao Jialu, one of the participants. Though the 10-day program was short, it was filled with new experiences, she said. The AI and VR projects gave her a firsthand look at China's cutting-edge sci-tech innovation, while pickleball training and friendly matches helped her make many new friends.

Yao said the program was not only a journey of sci-tech learning but also a journey of exploring her roots, where cutting-edge technology met the millennia-old Chinese cultural heritage.

"After returning to the United States, I will share what I have seen and experienced here with my friends and pass on China's innovative vitality and cultural charm to more people."

(By Tang Yuxian)