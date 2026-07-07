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China's economy remains resilient: World Bank

2026-07-07 15:49:56Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's economy has remained resilient despite supply-demand imbalances and global energy supply disruptions, according to the latest China Economic Update released by the World Bank on Tuesday.

The report noted that policy support, high-tech investment and buffers against global energy supply disruptions partly offset weaker domestic demand in the second quarter.

Looking ahead, the World Bank said the outlook remains broadly balanced but cautioned that renewed volatility in global energy supplies and oil prices continues to pose risks to economic growth.

(By Kira)

 
 

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