China introduces 38 undergraduate majors for 2026

(ECNS) -- During 2026 China's college admissions application period, 38 new undergraduate majors made their debut in the catalogue of undergraduate programs, giving prospective students a broader range of choices.

The newly introduced programs include cutting-edge fields such as embodied intelligence, low-altitude economy and management, and brain-computer science and technology. Each major is designed to meet specific industry talent shortages and align with emerging workforce demands.

An instructor demonstrates agricultural drone cargo-lifting operations during a training session, June 11, 2026.(Photo/China News Service)

It is encouraging to see that in recent years, more students have shown interest in smart agriculture-related majors, including agricultural drones, agricultural robotics, and intelligent breeding, and these programs have become increasingly popular among college applicants, said He Xiongkui, dean of the Institute of Agricultural Drone Systems at China Agricultural University.

He noted that smart agriculture offers broad career prospects and encouraged young people to pursue the field, expressing hope that more graduates will return to rural areas and help transform agriculture through intelligent solutions.

(By Kira)