Ancient charm meets modern brilliance: Over 100 masterpieces on display in Beijing

(ECNS) -- More than 160 artworks are on display at the second "Ancient Charm Meets Modern Brilliance: Classic Works Exhibition of Contemporary Chinese Fine Art Masters" at the West Hall of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Art Museum in Beijing.

The exhibition brings together over 70 artists who are highly representative in contemporary Chinese traditional painting and oil painting, showcasing diverse artistic styles while reflecting the spirit of the times.

The exhibition scene. (Photo: The organizer)

Drawing on China's rich cultural heritage and contemporary life, the exhibition explores the relationship between tradition and innovation through a wide range of subjects and artistic approaches.

The exhibition aims to inspire in-depth discussions among audiences on topics such as tradition and modernity, the local and the global, and technique and spirit.

The exhibition runs through July 26.

(By Tang Yuxian)