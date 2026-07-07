Tuesday Jul 7, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Ancient charm meets modern brilliance: Over 100 masterpieces on display in Beijing

2026-07-07 14:20:51Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- More than 160 artworks are on display at the second "Ancient Charm Meets Modern Brilliance: Classic Works Exhibition of Contemporary Chinese Fine Art Masters" at the West Hall of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Art Museum in Beijing.

The exhibition brings together over 70 artists who are highly representative in contemporary Chinese traditional painting and oil painting, showcasing diverse artistic styles while reflecting the spirit of the times.

The exhibition scene. (Photo: The organizer)

Drawing on China's rich cultural heritage and contemporary life, the exhibition explores the relationship between tradition and innovation through a wide range of subjects and artistic approaches.

The exhibition aims to inspire in-depth discussions among audiences on topics such as tradition and modernity, the local and the global, and technique and spirit. 

The exhibition runs through July 26.

(By Tang Yuxian)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]