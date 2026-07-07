Ambassador Chen Daojiang: How the World Cup is bringing China and Mexico closer

(ECNS) -- As Mexico hosts matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Chinese companies, technologies and cultural brands have become increasingly visible both inside and outside the stadiums. In an interview with China News Service, Chinese Ambassador to Mexico Chen Daojiang said the tournament offers a unique opportunity to deepen people-to-people exchanges between China and Mexico.

Chinese Ambassador to Mexico Chen Daojiang shares his views with China News Service in Mexico City on June 30, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)

According to Chen, China's role at this year's World Cup extends far beyond commercial sponsorship.

Yutong electric buses are providing most of the shuttle services for tournament operations in Mexico City, while trains built by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive are helping transport fans on Mexico City Metro Line 1. Chinese technology is also supporting areas including refereeing systems, broadcasting and green mobility.

A Chinese-built light rail train featuring a Mexican axolotl-themed livery carries football fans in Mexico City during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, June 29, 2026.(Photo:China News Service/Fu Tian)

Chen believes the World Cup allows many Mexicans to experience Chinese technology in their daily lives.

Chinese culture is also gaining visibility during the tournament. Labubu, created by Chinese toy company Pop Mart, became the first original Chinese IP to appear at a FIFA World Cup opening celebration and also featured in the tournament's official music campaign. Meanwhile, traditional Chinese handicrafts, including Yi embroidery, have been incorporated into FIFA-licensed merchandise, showcasing both China's cultural heritage and contemporary creativity.

Beyond business and culture, Chen said professional cooperation is also strengthening mutual trust. Chinese referees officiating World Cup matches have earned international recognition, reflecting growing cooperation between China and the global football community.

He expressed hope that the momentum created by the tournament would expand collaboration not only in sports, but also in technology, culture and trade.

With large numbers of Chinese fans traveling to Mexico for the World Cup, the Chinese Embassy has strengthened its consular services throughout the tournament. Measures include issuing regular travel and security advisories, maintaining close coordination with Mexican authorities, working with local Chinese community organizations, and operating 24-hour emergency assistance channels.

Chen said the World Cup offers ordinary people from both countries the chance to connect through a shared passion for football. Chinese visitors have left positive impressions through their enthusiasm and respect for local culture, while many have experienced the warmth and hospitality of the Mexican people. Such personal encounters, Chen added, could deepen mutual understanding and further strengthen the friendship between China and Mexico.