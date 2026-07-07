China launches nationwide crackdown on workplace safety violations

(ECNS) - China has launched a nationwide campaign to crack down on workplace safety violations, targeting illegal practices in high-risk industries including mining, chemicals, manufacturing and fire safety, according to a notice issued jointly by several central government departments.

The notice, released by the State Council Work Safety Committee Office together with the Communist Party's Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate and other agencies, calls on local governments to intensify enforcement against companies operating without required licenses, falsifying safety records and forcing workers to carry out unsafe operations.

Authorities will focus on illegal coal mining, unauthorized production and handling of hazardous chemicals, fire hazards in high-rise residential buildings, unsafe hot-work operations in crowded venues and inadequate safety measures at dust-producing factories.

The notice also called for closer coordination between regulators and judicial authorities, tougher penalties for serious violations and expanded use of credit sanctions against companies and individuals found responsible for illegal production.

(By Zhang Jiahao)