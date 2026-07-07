Tuesday Jul 7, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China launches nationwide crackdown on workplace safety violations

2026-07-07 15:15:04Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China has launched a nationwide campaign to crack down on workplace safety violations, targeting illegal practices in high-risk industries including mining, chemicals, manufacturing and fire safety, according to a notice issued jointly by several central government departments.

The notice, released by the State Council Work Safety Committee Office together with the Communist Party's Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate and other agencies, calls on local governments to intensify enforcement against companies operating without required licenses, falsifying safety records and forcing workers to carry out unsafe operations.

Authorities will focus on illegal coal mining, unauthorized production and handling of hazardous chemicals, fire hazards in high-rise residential buildings, unsafe hot-work operations in crowded venues and inadequate safety measures at dust-producing factories.

The notice also called for closer coordination between regulators and judicial authorities, tougher penalties for serious violations and expanded use of credit sanctions against companies and individuals found responsible for illegal production.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]