China to implement rules governing state-owned cultural relic data

(ECNS) - China's National Cultural Heritage Administration has issued new rules governing the management, security and use of state-owned cultural relic data, with the regulations set to take effect on Nov. 1.

The regulations define state-owned cultural relic data as digital records created by state-owned cultural heritage institutions covering the relics under their management, including original, processed and derived data. Ownership of the data remains with the state, while management responsibilities rest with the institutions that maintain them.

Under the new rules, processed data may be made available to the public in accordance with principles of fairness, convenience, and controlled access. Original data must remain within designated management systems.

The regulations also distinguish between data that can and cannot be opened to the public, and specify different access arrangements for public disclosure, non-commercial use and commercial use.

The administration said institutions handling the data must comply with relevant laws on cultural relic protection, cybersecurity and data security. Information involving state secrets will remain subject to China's secrecy laws.

(By Zhang Jiahao)