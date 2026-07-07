Japanese vessel expelled after illegally entering territorial waters of China's Chiwei Yu

(ECNS) -- A China Coast Guard (CCG) spokesperson said on Tuesday that a Japanese fishing boat had been expelled after it illegally entered the territorial waters of China's Chiwei Yu.

CCG vessels took necessary measures to warn and expel it in accordance with the law, said Jiang Lue, spokesperson for the CCG.

Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory, Jiang said, adding that the CCG urged the Japanese side to immediately stop all rights-violation and provocative acts in relevant waters.

"The CCG will continue to conduct rights-protection and law-enforcement operations in the territorial waters of Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands, and safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," the spokesperson said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)





