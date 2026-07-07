Typhoon Maysak triggers severe flooding in China's Guangxi, emergency response escalates

(ECNS) - Severe flooding triggered by Typhoon Maysak has inundated parts of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, prompting authorities to raise emergency response levels and release disaster recovery funds as heavy rain continues.

The Ministry of Water Resources said on Monday that 30 rivers in Guangxi had risen above flood warning levels between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., leading it to raise its flood emergency response for the region to Level II.

Authorities said heavy rainfall since the typhoon made landfall in Hainan on Friday and later crossed into northern Vietnam had caused widespread flooding, with the Dongban River experiencing a once-in-50-year flood.

The National Disaster Prevention, Reduction and Relief Commission activated a national Level IV disaster relief response, while the National Development and Reform Commission allocated 100 million yuan ($13.9 million) for post-disaster recovery.

Meteorological authorities forecast heavy rain to continue through Wednesday.

(By Zhang Jiahao)