Over 100 rare embroidered treasures from Palace Museum on display in Shanghai

(ECNS) -- The "National Collection: Qing Dynasty Imperial Costumes from the Palace Museum" exhibition opened at the Shanghai World Expo Museum on Monday, featuring over 100 embroidered treasures from the Palace Museum collection.

The exhibition decodes the ritual, craft and aesthetics of classic imperial colors. These costumes represent the height of ancient Chinese ritual culture and textile craftsmanship — essentially the ancient equivalent of haute couture.

The "National Collection: Qing Dynasty Imperial Costumes from the Palace Museum" exhibition opens at the Shanghai World Expo Museum on July 6, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Ji)

The exhibition features 101 pieces including court robes, informal garments, everyday wear, fabrics, boots and socks, tassels and accessories. Nearly 90% of the exhibits are leaving Beijing for the first time, and over 30 percent are being shown to the public for the first time.

Robes of four emperors — Kangxi, Qianlong, Jiaqing and Tongzhi — along with robes and fabrics of six empress dowagers and empresses are on display together.

The exhibition has a digital experience zone titled "See the Forbidden City in Shanghai," utilizing VR, glasses-free 3D, interactive screens and multimodal interaction technologies to offer visitors an immersive experience of ancient Chinese creativity and wisdom.

(By Tang Yuxian)