11 dead, 1 missing after thunderstorms, gales hit central China's Hubei

(ECNS) -- A total of 11 people were killed, one remained missing, and another 331 people were injured after thunderstorms and gales brought by severe convective weather hit the eastern part of central China's Hubei Province on Monday night, according to local authorities.

Thunderstorms and strong winds hit Huangshi, Huanggang, Ezhou, and Xianning cities between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday, with two townships seeing gales reaching Level 13. Some areas saw tornadoes, local authorities said.

The extreme weather has affected 14,600 people, prompted 996 people to take emergency shelter, and led to the relocation of 246 others.

The disaster has flattened 22 houses and damaged 4,855.

The rescue operations are underway, the authorities said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)