China Coast Guard expels Japanese vessel from territorial waters of Chiwei Yu

(ECNS) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) on Tuesday expelled a Japanese vessel that entered the territorial waters of China's Chiwei Yu, according to a CCG spokesperson.

CCG Spokesperson Jiang Lue said CCG vessels issued warnings and carried out measures to drive away the vessel in accordance with the law.

Jiang reiterated that Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory, urging Japan to immediately stop any infringement or provocative activities in the relevant waters.

The CCG will continue to carry out law enforcement and rights-protection operations in the territorial waters of Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the spokesperson said.

(By Kira)