2 dead, 55,000 affected as floods hit South China's Guangxi

(ECNS) -- Two people were killed and about 55,000 others affected after torrential rains triggered flooding and breaches at several reservoirs in Nanning City, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said at a news conference on Monday.

A total of 48,000 people have been evacuated from the affected areas, according to officials.

Typhoon Maysak brought torrential rains to most parts of Nanning between 8 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Monday. Water levels at 59 rivers in Guangxi exceeded warning levels at 8 p.m. Monday.

Wei Jiang, vice mayor of Nanning stated at the meeting that, based on the current situation, there are still several risks in the subsequent disaster situation in the city. The continued rainfall brought by Typhoon Maysak in the region may exacerbate the disaster, the flood-inundated areas may move downstream, leading to an expansion of the affected areas, and improper handling during rescue and response operations may give rise to secondary risks.

China has allocated 150,000 disaster relief items to Guangxi, as relief work continues following rainstorm-triggered floods affecting Nanning, as well as areas like Guigang, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Monday.