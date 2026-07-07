Millions of livestock on the move: Xinjiang's epic summer migration

Millions of cattle, sheep, and horses embark on an ancient journey from spring pastures to lush high-altitude summer grazing lands in Xinjiang. (Photo: China News Service)

Every summer, as temperatures rise and mountain snow melts, a spectacular scene unfolds across Xinjiang, China. Millions of cattle, sheep, and horses embark on an ancient journey from spring pastures to lush high-altitude summer grazing lands.

Millions of cattle, sheep, and horses embark on an ancient journey from spring pastures to lush high-altitude summer grazing lands in Xinjiang. (Photo: China News Service)

This centuries-old tradition, practiced mainly by Kazakh herders, is one of the world's largest seasonal livestock migrations. Along legendary routes like the "Thousand-Year Pastoral Path" in Altay, vast herds stretch for miles, kicking up dust as they cross mountains and rivers. Herders ride horseback, accompanied by camels carrying felt yurts and belongings. The air fills with the sounds of hooves, bells, and calls, a living tapestry of nomadic culture.

Millions of cattle, sheep, and horses embark on an ancient journey from spring pastures to lush high-altitude summer grazing lands in Xinjiang. (Photo: China News Service)

Today, modern touches blend with tradition: trucks transport heavy supplies while herders still guide their flocks on horseback. This practice isn't just cultural heritage; it's also ecological wisdom, allowing grasslands to rest and regenerate.

Millions of cattle, sheep, and horses embark on an ancient journey from spring pastures to lush high-altitude summer grazing lands in Xinjiang. (Photo: China News Service)

Recognized as part of Xinjiang's intangible cultural heritage, the summer transhumance is a powerful reminder of humanity's enduring bond with nature. A moving spectacle worth witnessing!