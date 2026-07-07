Tuesday Jul 7, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China expands after-hours stock trading under new exchange rules

2026-07-07 11:01:16Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China's Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing stock exchanges put into effect on Monday a set of revised trading rules designed to expand after-hours trading, refine pricing mechanisms and improve market liquidity.

The changes widen the scope of fixed-price after-hours trading. The Shanghai Stock Exchange extended the mechanism from its STAR Market to all A-shares and exchange-traded funds, while the Shenzhen exchange broadened it from ChiNext-listed stocks to all the stocks and ETFs it lists.

The Beijing Stock Exchange, for its part, introduced after-hours fixed-price trading.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges also doubled the daily price movement limit for main-board risk-warning stocks to 10% from 5%, bringing them into line with ordinary main-board shares.

Other revisions include changes to fund closing auctions and block-trading rules, along with a new market-maker mechanism for ChiNext stocks.

Market participants said the reforms should sharpen trading efficiency and price discovery while giving investors more flexibility in how they trade.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]