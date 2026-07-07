Malaysia's rackdown on illegal gambling: over 500 arrested during FIFA World Cup 2026

(ECNS) -- As the World Cup advances to the Round of 16, illegal football betting has boomed across Malaysia, prompting stepped-up police crackdowns.

Since the World Cup kicked off, police have carried out 422 anti-gambling operations, arresting 554 suspects—341 Malaysians and 213 foreigners.

Authorities seized RM167,062 in cash, with total illegal wagers worth RM3.249 million. Investigators also uncovered 263 online betting platforms and related ads, which will be blocked and removed by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Comm Datuk M. Kumar warned all participants, including punters, agents and gambling ring operators, face charges under multiple laws such as the Public Gambling Act 1953 and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2001.

Law enforcers will continue the nationwide operation OP SOGA XI throughout the World Cup, targeting offline and online football gambling. Police will cooperate with the communications commission and Bank Negara Malaysia to trace illicit gambling websites, platforms and transaction channels. All gambling-related promotion on social media, physical betting outlets and individual illegal wagers will be strictly penalized.