Chinese U17 football team wins opener at Yinchuan tournament

(ECNS) -- The Chinese U17 national team secured an opening victory, defeating Australia U17 3-0 at the 2026 CFA Team China · Yinchuan International Youth Football Tournament, which kicked off at the Helan Mountain Sports Center in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Sunday.

A match in progress during the 2026 CFA Team China · Yinchuan International Youth Football Tournament at the Helan Mountain Sports Center in Yinchuan, Ningxia, on July 5, 2026. (Photo: China News Service / Yang Di)

The tournament features four U17 national teams: China, Australia, Tanzania and Nigeria, competing in six matches over three days.

In May, the Chinese U17 team finished as runners-up in the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup, earning a spot in the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup. This ended a 21-year drought for Chinese men's national teams at major global tournaments.

A match in progress during the 2026 CFA Team China · Yinchuan International Youth Football Tournament at the Helan Mountain Sports Center in Yinchuan, Ningxia, on July 5, 2026. (Photo: China News Service / Yang Di)

At a pre-tournament press conference, Chinese head coach Bin Ukishima said the tournament served as preparation for the U17 World Cup and also provided an opportunity to evaluate new players.

(By Tang Yuxian)