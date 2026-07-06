Flood emergency response for Guangxi upgraded

(ECNS) -- China on Monday upgraded its emergency response for flood control from Level-III to Level-IV for southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, due to Typhoon Maysak, according to the country's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters.

Affected by the typhoon, Guangxi has experienced persistent heavy rainfall since Friday, leading to severe flooding in some areas.

The weather forecast shows that heavy rains will continue from Monday to Wednesday, posing severe challenges to local flood control efforts. As a result, the emergency response has been upgraded by the headquarters, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM).

The headquarters also activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control in the provinces of Anhui and Shandong in east China on Monday.

Together with the MEM, the headquarters convened a joint consultation with multiple departments, noting that affected by Typhoon Maysak, heavy rainfall will continue across south China and the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River. Rainfall will become more frequent and intense across northern China, it said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)