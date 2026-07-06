Chinese researchers develops world's first neural dynamical system chip

(ECNS) -- Chinese researchers have developed the world's first neural dynamical system chip based on phase-change memristors, marking a major advance in brain-inspired computing.

The chip reduces single-step computation latency to just 2.12 milliseconds and delivers performance that is 50 to 478 times faster than today's advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) in brain cortex reconstruction tasks.

The breakthrough, led by Yang Yuchao from Peking University's School of Integrated Circuits, was published in the journal Science on Friday.

Reports said that the chip outperforms current state-of-the-art dedicated accelerators by 3.82 to 36.27 times in speed while significantly reducing power consumption. In brain cortex surface reconstruction tasks, it is up to 478.18 times faster than advanced foreign GPUs.

(By Kira)