Dialogue on China-ASEAN Cultural Heritage held in Dunhuang

(ECNS) -- The Dialogue on China-ASEAN Cultural Heritage took place in Dunhuang, Gansu province on July 2.

During the event, Chinese and foreign guests jointly unveiled the China-ASEAN cultural heritage themed IP image and launched the "Cultural Heritage IP Incubation Capacity Enhancement Program."

Jointly initiated by Chinese and ASEAN organizations, the project conducts online and offline exchanges for cultural heritage workers, young researchers and students.

It focuses on cultural IP creation, commercial operation and industrial integration to build a long-term China-ASEAN cultural exchange mechanism.

With the official theme "Enduring heritage, shared beauty for all", the event gathered around 150 experts, scholars and youth delegates from China, ASEAN countries and international organizations.

Participants exchanged views on digital preservation, creative industrial application and international communication of cultural heritage. First launched in 2024, the ongoing dialogue platform serves to deepen China-ASEAN cultural cooperation, share heritage protection experiences and strengthen people-to-people ties.