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China sends first batch of emergency quake relief supplies to Venezuela

2026-07-06 14:11:25Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China dispatched the first batch of emergency humanitarian earthquake relief supplies to Venezuela on Sunday, with a chartered cargo plane taking off from Beijing Capital International Airport bound for Caracas, the Venezuelan capital.

The initial shipment weighs more than 80 metric tons, including 20 generators, eight water-purification vehicles, 200 disinfecting machines, 200 sets of solar-powered lighting equipment, more than 1,700 tents and over 6,700 blankets, according to Chinese authorities.

Additional batches will be sent in the coming days.

The supplies came in response to the powerful earthquake that struck Venezuela on June 24, which caused heavy casualties and widespread property damage. Shortly after the disaster, the Chinese government had already provided emergency cash assistance to the country.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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