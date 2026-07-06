First France Dourges cosmetics train departs for southwest China

(ECNS) -- The first China–Europe freight train for cosmetics special services departed from France's Dourges on Thursday for Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, marking a breakthrough in Chengdu's dedicated trade channel with France.

The train carries premium beauty products, including essence, makeup and perfumes. The shipment is designed to cater to China's growing demand for quality cosmetics.

A freight train loaded with high-end French cosmetics departs from Dourges, France, for Chengdu, capital of Sichuan province,July 2, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Chengdu International Railway Port)

The launch of this train is an important step in deepening China–Europe cross-border logistics cooperation and implementing China–France economic and trade cooperation plans. It helps address logistics bottlenecks in importing European cosmetics into China, improving transportation efficiency and customs clearance facilitation.

(By Kira)