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Indonesia rolls out policy to boost drought-resistant livestock feed

2026-07-06 14:57:39Ecns.cn Editor : Wu Xinru ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Indonesia's Ministry of Agriculture is scaling up drought-resistant, high-protein forage cultivation to tackle livestock feed shortages brought by the El Niño phenomenon and stabilize national livestock productivity.

Targeting dry-season resilience, the government promotes hardy legume varieties and a gamma-ray mutated high-protein elephant grass cultivar. It also encourages processing forage into fermented and dried feeds to extend shelf life, alongside optimizing 843 national feed banks to produce silage and hay.

These measures aim to reduce farmers' reliance on unstable natural fodder, shore up feed reserves and bolster national food security amid worsening climate impacts.

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