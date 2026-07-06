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'Country Walk' sparks overseas interest in a more authentic China

2026-07-06 13:45:15Ecns.cn ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- From "China Travel" to "Country Walk," more foreign visitors are turning their cameras toward China's villages, markets, tea fields and everyday life — and millions overseas are watching.

Egyptian blogger poses for a photo with an NPC performer at Kaifeng Prefecture Scenic Area in Henan Province on Nov. 18, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Shihao)
Egyptian blogger poses for a photo with an NPC performer at Kaifeng Prefecture Scenic Area in Henan Province on Nov. 18, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Shihao)

What's drawing attention is not just the scenery, but a different way of understanding China.

For years, global narratives about China often swung between two extremes: either a closed and distant society, or a futuristic world of AI, robots and megacities. But trends like "Country Walk" are opening another window — one filled with local markets, mountain villages, neighborhood streets, handmade crafts and ordinary people.

Roads, food stalls, village fairs, safe homestays, mobile payment convenience, conversations with locals — these small, concrete experiences are reshaping how many people see China. Across social media, comments like "The real China is so different from what I imagined" continue to appear under viral videos.

The "Real China" is not just skyscrapers, geopolitics or technology. It also lives in rural towns in Jiangnan, mountain villages in Guizhou, border communities in Yunnan, snow towns in Northeast China and the daily lives of ordinary people.

Foreign tourists visit the old town around Barkhor Street in Lhasa, Xizang Autonomous Region, on June 10, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Foreign tourists visit the old town around Barkhor Street in Lhasa, Xizang Autonomous Region, on June 10, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

"Country Walk" may not fully explain China, but it offers something important: a chance for people around the world to move from distant observation to genuine understanding.

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