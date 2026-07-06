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China issues plan to build Beautiful China during 15th Five-Year Plan

2026-07-06 14:17:13Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's State Council has issued a plan for building a Beautiful China during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30), outlining overall goals, key targets, and flagship projects to comprehensively advance the initiative.

By 2030, China aims to see a broad improvement in ecological and environmental quality and make substantial progress toward building a beautiful China, according to the plan.

The document envisions the widespread establishment of green production and lifestyles, along with the on-schedule achievement of peak carbon emissions.

It sets out seven major tasks, including continued efforts to keep the skies blue, waters clean, and land pollution-free.

It also emphasizes strengthening ecosystem restoration, actively addressing climate change, and accelerating the transition toward greener production methods and sustainable living practices.

(By Kira)

 
 

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