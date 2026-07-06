Monday Jul 6, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China sends 80 metric tons of aid to Venezuela to assist with disaster relief

2026-07-06 14:12:01Ecns.cn Editor : Liu Yimeng ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The first batch of emergency earthquake relief supplies provided by the Chinese government to Venezuela was dispatched from Beijing Capital International Airport on Sunday evening.

The initial shipment, weighing over 80 metric tons, includes 20 generators, eight water purification vehicles, 200 disinfection units, 200 sets of solar lighting equipment, more than 1,700 tents, and over 6,700 blankets.

This is in addition to the immediate cash assistance provided by Beijing to Venezuela. The aid shipment is expected to arrive in Caracas on Monday morning.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]