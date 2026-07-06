China sends 80 metric tons of aid to Venezuela to assist with disaster relief

(ECNS) -- The first batch of emergency earthquake relief supplies provided by the Chinese government to Venezuela was dispatched from Beijing Capital International Airport on Sunday evening.

The initial shipment, weighing over 80 metric tons, includes 20 generators, eight water purification vehicles, 200 disinfection units, 200 sets of solar lighting equipment, more than 1,700 tents, and over 6,700 blankets.

This is in addition to the immediate cash assistance provided by Beijing to Venezuela. The aid shipment is expected to arrive in Caracas on Monday morning.